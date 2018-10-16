Teen reported missing after her parents are found dead in Wisconsin home

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A teenage girl in Wisconsin is missing after police found her parents dead inside their home on Monday, authorities said.

Jayme Closs, 13, was reported missing after the Barron County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 1 a.m. (midnight ET) from an address in the town of Barron, about 45 miles northwest of Eau Claire.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said yelling could be heard on the call, including a cry for help, but gave little other information.

When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, whom Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified as Jayme's parents.

Fitzgerald indicated that the Closses had been shot, saying, "This was a gunshot crime scene," but he said no weapons were found nearby.

Jayme wasn't home when law enforcement arrived, and "we are considering her missing and endangered," Fitzgerald told NBC affiliate WEAU of Eau Claire.

Authorities searched the area near the home for signs of Jayme, spoke with her friends and searched Riverview Middle School in Barron, officials said.

Jayme was described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

The FBI is assisting, Fitzgerald said.