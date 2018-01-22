A 15-year-old girl who says she was molested by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar said Michigan State University is still sending her bills for appointments with him.

Emma Ann Miller said she saw Nassar at his MSU sports medicine practice just a week before the university suspended him in 2016 amid allegations he had abused at least two gymnasts.

"I am possibly the last child he will ever assault," the teenager said during Nassar's sentencing hearing in Michigan.

"MSU billed me for those appointments," Miller said. "My mom is still getting bills."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Teen says mom still getting bill for her appointments with Larry Nassar 1:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1142731843698" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Contacted after Miller spoke, a spokesman for MSU said former patients of Nassar, who was fired in 2016, will no longer be billed.

Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, has pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls and will be sentenced this week for seven of them.

Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is allowing any of his 140-plus accusers to give victim impact statements, and more than 90 have testified so far.

Miller spoke with uncommon poise about how Nassar had known her since birth and put her photo on the office wall he decorated with pictures of Olympians he had treated.

"There has never been a time in my life when I did not know Larry Nassar," she said. "But now I wish I'd never met him."

She said he assaulted her every months for years, even in his office supply closet.

She looked directly at Nassar, who has complained to the judge that listening to so many women testify is bad for his mental health.

"Larry Nassar, I hate you," she said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Judge Aquilina slams Nassar's letter about sentencing 2:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1139930179846" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

She called on him to use his plea allocution not to ask for mercy but to come clean about what the institutions he worked for knew about his abuse, carried out under the guise of medical treatments.

"Please, Larry, help my sisters," she said. "You need to confess the facts."

The teen urged Aquilina to give Nassar more than the 40 years called for in his plea agreement, even though he would then have the right to withdraw his plea and go to trial.

"I'm not afraid of him," she said.

She said she was disappointed that Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography.

"I know, and Nassar knows, that in federal prison he will be fed, he will clothed and he’ll be provided actual medical treatment," she said.

"Don’t get too excited, Larry," she added. "You’ll probably never talk to a woman again except for one holding a gun, a taser, and a billy club — which is a good thing."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Did MSU Fail To Investigate Dr. Nassar? An NBC Nightly News Investigation 3:13 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/899838531873" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Miller said she is also not afraid to take on MSU, which has been accused of ignoring complaints about Nassar dating back two decades but denies it.

"This is not over," she said, referring to the mountain of lawsuits that MSU faces. "See, your honor, we are just getting started."

As she does after every victim's comments, Aquilina praised Miller for coming forward.

"Your words," she said, "are as strong as any gun, taser or billy club."