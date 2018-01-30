Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

Teen sentenced to 20 years in alleged school attack plot reported by parents

by Associated Press

FREDERICK, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland teen accused of meticulously planning a violent attack at her high school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Nicole Cevario of Thurmont was sentenced after entering the guilty plea Tuesday to possessing explosive material with the intent to create a destructive device.

Related: Maryland Teen’s Mass Shooting Plot at High School Stopped by Her Parents

advertisement

Cevario was arrested in March after authorities were alerted by officials at Catoctin High School of a journal that contained entries describing a plan to commit a "Columbine style" act of violence. The journal was discovered by Cevario's parents at their home.

March 2017: Father Stops Teen's Plot for Mass Shooting at High School 1:33

Investigators say Cevario admitted buying several items to assemble pipe bombs and planned to detonate them at the school, and that she also planned to commit suicide with a shotgun during the attack.

Associated Press
Topics News, Crime & Courts, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Gymnastics scandal: Rangers probe alleged abuse at Karolyi Ranch
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement