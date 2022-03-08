Teen suspect in McDonald's slaying turns himself in

A 16-year-old wanted in the fatal shooting of another teenager employed by a McDonald's where the killing took place last week has turned himself in, Phoenix police said Monday.

Christopher Track, who detectives allege is the killer, went to authorities before noon Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

It wasn't clear whether prosecutors have charges prepared or if Track has legal counsel.

The shooting took place about 10 a.m. March 2 in a bathroom of the McDonald's at 5120 W. Baseline Road in Phoenix where the victim, Prince Nedd, worked, according to police and family members.

He was declared dead at the scene.

On March 4, Phoenix police released security video of a person with what appears to be a gun who they say is Track. A "wanted" flier was also distributed by Silent Witness, a nonprofit that works to get witnesses to the police.

A police statement at the time said, "Track is believed to be actively hiding."

Detectives said early in the investigation that, before the shooting, Nedd got into a fight with someone he knew.

They have not alleged that Track was the other party in that altercation.

But two workers at the eatery who were present when the violence took place said the gunman is another employee who had argued with Nedd multiple times, according to reporting from NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix.

The station did not name Track as that coworker, but it did later report he was the subject of coworkers' stories about the contentious relationship Nedd had with the person.

Family members of the victim said McDonald's was his first employer, and he had been on the job for two months, according to KPNX.

His friends told the station he was a senior at Betty H. Fairfax High School and played football there.

At a memorial for the victim March 3, Nedd's older sister, Aniyah Lindsey, told KPNX he was so proud of earning money through his first job he would come home and ask if she needed any.

“He was so excited to work there,” she said.