Teen suspect named in fatal shooting after Philadelphia high school football scrimmage

A teenager is being sought after being named Tuesday as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old after a high school football scrimmage last week in Philadelphia.

The 16-year-old is accused of murder, conspiracy and aggravated assault, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Tuesday.

Five other people who police say waited for the scrimmage to end before opening fire were also at large, police said.

Capt. Jason Smith said in total, there are seven people, adults and juveniles, of interest in the Sept. 27 shooting at a Roxborough High School football scrimmage.

"This was definitely a well-orchestrated shooting," Smith said. "These individuals were being very careful to not leave their identifiers."

A possible motive has not been released, but police said they were investigating if a lunchroom altercation may have been a factor.

Four people were injured in the shooting, and all but one were on the school's football team, police said.

Officials investigate a shooting that killed a teenage boy while injuring four others near Roxborough High School, in Philadelphia, on Sept. 27, 2022. NBC Philadelphia

Nicolas Elizalde was fatally shot days from his 15th birthday, his mother, Meredith Elizalde, said.

She had been waiting to pick him up in a vehicle nearby when shots rang out, she said. She ran toward the sound and then held him as he bled, Elizalde told NBC Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's police commissioner vowed to bring all suspects involved in the attack to justice.

"We’re tired of our children being shot," she said. "We're tired of our children being victimized."