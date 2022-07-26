Teen suspect surrenders after boy, 14, fatally shot during farewell visit to old NYC neighborhood

A teenage boy was arrested and charged with murder on Monday in the death of Justin Streeter, a 14-year-old who was shot after he returned to his former neighborhood in East Harlem last week to say goodbye.

The suspect, 17, was accompanied by his mother as he arrived at the New York City Police Department's 25th Precinct on Monday morning to turn himself in, the NYPD said.

The teenager was charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal use of a firearm in connection with the shooting last Tuesday on East 128th Street and Park Avenue, according to police.

The NYPD did not release the name of the suspect as he is a minor. They did not share any details on any potential motive in the shooting.

Streeter had just exited a deli in East Harlem with another teenager when he was fatally shot in the head just before 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday, police said at a news conference following the incident.

As they were leaving the deli, police said a volley of shots was fired at them. They tried to run away, but both teens were hit. Streeter was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

The other boy, 15, was hit in the leg by a bullet as he ran away, police said. A good Samaritan helped him with his injuries, authorities said, and the boy was expected to recover.

The suspect took off from the scene after the attack, according to police.

A witness previously told police they knew Streeter and that his family had moved to New Jersey in search of a better life, NBC New York reported.

“They supposedly had moved out to New Jersey to create a new life and get out of the ghetto, and they came to say goodbye to their loved ones and friends. And sure enough it was the last goodbye,” the witness, who did not want to be identified over fears for their safety, said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Streeter's father reportedly confirmed to CBS affiliate WCBS of New York that his family had moved to Plainfield, New Jersey, two years ago to get his kids away from all the violence in the city.

Streeter had been back in Harlem to visit his grandparents and spend time in his old neighborhood when he was killed, his father, Damon Streeter, told the news station.

"I feel I failed, because the same thing I got him away from is what took his life,” he said.

“I don’t know what to feel, but I know my son is in a better place right now. And I want justice. Justice,” Damon Streeter added.