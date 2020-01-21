Teen suspected of killing 2 in San Antonio shooting promotes Instagram during arrest

During his arrest Monday, a 19-year-old suspected of killing two people and injuring five others in San Antonio promoted his Instagram account to reporters.
Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19, is facing capital murder charges in the fatal shooting Sunday during a concert inside a club, San Antonio police said Monday. Detectives think that at least one of the victims knew the attacker and that the incident was not random, but police did not detail motive.
Williams promoted his own social media account as officials walked him in handcuffs in front of news cameras, NBC affiliate WOAI reported.
"That's me, I'm an upcoming artist," Williams said after reciting his Instagram handle to reporters.
Williams said that he was acting in self-defense.
"He told me he was gonna kill me," Williams said, according to WOAI. "He told me cause I bumped into him, he was gonna kill me."
It's unclear which of the victims Williams was referring to in his statement. Williams said that he was targeted and that someone pulled a gun on him but didn't get the chance to shoot.
"On the cool, I regret everything that I did," Williams said
The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the two men who were killed in the club shooting as Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said.
The five others who were shot are expected to recover but have not been identified. One victim was a 46-year-old woman and the others range in age from 16 to 19, police said.
Arrest records for Williams were not immediately available, and it is unclear whether he has a lawyer.