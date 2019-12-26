Teen wanted in connection with Barnard student Tessa Majors' murder is found

The New York City Police Department has found a third teen wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said last Thursday that police were looking for a 14-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing in Morningside Park. He said the teen fled before he could be questioned, and on Friday Harrison tweeted photos of the boy.
On Thursday, Harrison announced that the boy in the pictures had been found and taken into custody with his attorneys present. He was later released into his lawyers' custody.
"The investigation remains very active," Harrison wrote in a tweet.
Majors, 18, was stabbed to death on Dec. 11 in what police said was a robbery gone wrong. Investigators were originally seeking three teens.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested after Majors was killed and is being held on charges that include second-degree murder. NBC News is not identifying the teen because he is a juvenile.
Another 14-year-old boy has been questioned and was released by police.
Police said a trio of teens targeted Majors. One of them put her in a chokehold, and the others started going through her pockets. Majors attempted to fight back by biting one of the boy's fingers, police said.
She was stabbed repeatedly in the torso, but was able to flee the park. Majors, a first-year Barnard College student with a passion for music and journalism, later died at a nearby hospital.