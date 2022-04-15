Teen whose photos of subway shooting suspect helped police says he's 'proud'

A teen whose tweet helped lead police to the man suspected of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car said he spotted the suspect because he looked out of place in bustling New York City.

"I mean, there was just so much movement around me. Everywhere. There was cars, there was people there’s so much movement, and then there was one still guy just sitting on a bench resting, not drinking, not eating, not on his phone, not reading anything," Jack Griffin, 17, said on NBC's "TODAY."

Griffin was on a field trip with his photography class in New York City's East Village on Wednesday when he saw the suspicious person, and realized he matched the relatively vague description police had given of suspect Frank James.

Griffin said the shutter noise on his camera alerted James, 62, that he had taken a picture. James started walking away but not before Griffin snapped another photo of him, pretending to photograph his friends.

Griffin said he then tweeted the photos and called police. A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that those tweets helped police close in on James.

"I’m super, super proud of that. But it wasn’t just my tip. There’s so many tips going on," Griffin said. "I’m just happy that again that he’s off the streets."

James, more than 24 hours after the shooting, called police himself to tell them he was in the East Village — at a McDonalds.

“This is Frank. You guys are looking for me. … My phone is about to die,” the caller said, according to police sources.

Police apprehended James nearby without incident.

Police said he was wearing a gas mask Tuesday morning when he set off two smoke canisters and opened fire with a Glock 9 mm handgun, shooting 33 rounds, which wounded 10 people.

The Glock jammed during Tuesday’s rampage, preventing the gunman from emptying three magazines that had the capacity to carry 30 rounds each, law enforcement sources said.

All of the wounded are expected to survive, but the attack has heightened fears about crime in New York City, particularly on the subway system.

James made his initial appearance in a federal courtroom Thursday and is accused of committing a terrorist attack on mass transit, a federal charge that could bring a life sentence if he is convicted, prosecutors said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann on Thursday ordered a “permanent order of detention” for James as the case moves forward but said the defense can apply for bail later.