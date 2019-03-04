Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 4, 2019, 3:08 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke and Associated Press

A 17-year-old boy in Indiana has been arrested and faces two murder charges in connection with the disappearance of two other teens, authorities said.

Molley Lanham, 19, and Thomas Grill Jr., 18, went missing on Feb. 25, 2019. St. John Police Department

The Porter County Sheriff's Office, which is assisting other agencies in the investigation, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that a suspect had been taken into custody, but did not provide any further details.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said the teenage boy, whose name has not yet been released, will be charged with two counts of murder.

Molley Lanham, 19, and Thomas Grill, 18, were reported missing by their families on Feb. 25, the St. John Police Department said. Authorities said they believed the teens were traveling in a black Honda Civic.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office said a "burnt out" car was found early Sunday, but have not said if it's the same vehicle Lanham and Grill were believed to be traveling in.

"This is still an active investigation," the department said. "When formal charges are filed, a follow-up release will be issued."