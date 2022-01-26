Teenage girl arrested in case of New Mexico car jacking that turned fatal

A teenage girl was arrested and charged with murder in the February 2021 shooting of a man attempting to help his brother who had been carjacked by the girl and two other suspects, police said Monday.

Anna Bella Dukes, 18, is charged with one count of murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy, according to a statement from the Albuquerque Police Department.

Dukes is accused of using social media to lure a man to meet with her and two other suspects on Feb. 11, in an attempt to rob him.

When the man arrived, "the suspects dragged the victim from his red Lexus and demanded cash, jewelry and a gun from him," according to police.

The suspects carjacked the man and drove to his house, demanding that his brother bring money outside. When the man's brother, Elias Otero, came out of the house, he threatened to shoot the trio, but one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, shot him first.

Otero died of multiple gunshots wounds, according to a criminal complaint.

The 17-year-old, who NBC News is not identifying because he is a minor, turned himself in in December. The third suspect has not been identified.

According to the criminal complaint, Dukes and the 17-year-old had carjacked before.

When police named Dukes and the 17-year-old as suspects, Alicia Otero, Elias Otero's mother, told NBC's Albuquerque affiliate KOB that the family had "been waiting a really long time for this day, and when we did find out about it we were just ecstatic, we hugged each other and we were just happy about it."

“We’ll never be okay. We’re gonna have to live with it for the rest of our lives,” she said. “I’m gonna push for justice. I really am. They messed with the wrong mama, let me tell you.”

Dukes was detained Monday. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.