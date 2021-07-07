Teens get maximum sentence in death of Uber Eats driver

Two teenage girls who pleaded guilty for their roles in a carjacking that killed an Uber Eats driver have been sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21, a D.C. Superior Courts spokesman said.

One of the girls, who was 13 at the time of the crime, appeared in family court on Tuesday where a judge sentenced her to confinement at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, the maximum sentence.

The judge told the girl, who is now 14, that the March 23 carjacking was "terrible and devastating," according to NBC Washington.

The other girl, who is 15, was given the same sentence during her court appearance last month. The teens are not being named because they are minors.

Metropolitan police said the teens tried to carjack Mohammad Anwar, 66, near Nationals Park and assaulted him with a stun gun, causing the vehicle to crash. Anwar, whom his family said was an Uber Eats delivery driver, died at a hospital.

An Uber Eats delivery driver was killed in a crash after officials said he was carjacked by two teenage girls in Washington. Shomari Stone / NBC Washington file

Both girls were arrested on murder and armed carjacking charges, police said. While the 13-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the 15-year-old pleaded guilty to felony murder. The other charges were dropped.

Anwar's family said he was a Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States in 2014 "to build a better life for himself and his family."

"He was simply at work ... providing for his family when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence," they said in a GoFundMe account shortly after his death. "Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon."