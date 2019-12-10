Tell us: What do you think is the biggest story of the past decade?

By NBC News
President Barack Obama left office and Donald Trump entered the White House. There were dozens of school shootings and natural disasters. We witnessed the rise of streaming services, influencers, podcasts — and the demise of free time itself (thanks to smartphones). There were royal weddings and the launch of the #MeToo movement.
We want to hear from you: What do you think is the biggest story of the 2010s? We'll be rounding up your responses ahead of the New Year and sharing them on NBCNews.com.