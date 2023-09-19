Temple University acting president dies suddenly after collapsing onstage at memorial service

The leader of Temple University suddenly died Tuesday after falling ill at a memorial service, officials at the Philadelphia school said.

Acting President JoAnne A. Epps, 72, was attending a memorial for Charles L. Blockson of the school's Blockson Afro-American Collection of Black American art and artifacts when she became ill, the school said in a statement.

Temple News, the institution’s student newspaper, reported that Epps collapsed while speaking onstage during the memorial event.

JoAnne A. Epps, acting president of Temple University, speaks at a school function. NBC Philadelphia

She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced about 3:15 p.m., the school said.

"There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss," the university said in its statement. "President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come."

The school's chief operating officer, Ken Kaiser, said at a news conference Tuesday, "It's just a gut punch for all of us right now."

He described Epps as a "calm force in troubled waters."

Officials said the North Philadelphia private institution's board of trustees planned to meet Wednesday to come up with a leadership plan in Epps' absence.

Gregory N. Mandel, Temple's senior vice president and provost, said, "We will be able to weather this by working together."