Temporary restraining order granted against Diplo in revenge porn case

A Los Angeles judge granted a restraining order against Diplo, the DJ and producer, in a case involving a woman who alleged that the musician posted a sexually explicit photo of her as an act of revenge porn, according to court documents obtained Wednesday.

The woman’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, had requested the temporary order on Nov. 13 demanding that Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, immediately stop posting photos of her client, identify the people he sent them to and remove any images that he published.

An order issued Monday requires Wesley to halt posting the explicit images unless he's given written permission and to remove any pictures previously posted.

“We are pleased to announce that by an order dated November 16, 2020, the Court ordered our requests ‘all granted’ and the restraining order issued,” Bloom said.

A lawyer for Wesley, Bryan Freedman, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday but said in an earlier statement that Wesley had “in no way violated the law” and that the woman had been “harassing” him for more than a year.

“He has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person — and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end,” Freedman said.

According to court documents, the woman, who NBC is not identifying, first met Wesley in the summer of 2014, when she was 17 and he was 36. Several years later, they began trading sexually explicit images and had an intimate relationship, the documents say.

She said she trusted him not to share the pictures, according to a declaration included in the documents.

Last month, after other women began sharing their experiences about Wesley on Twitter, the woman said she realized that he "preyed" on people like her, the documents say.

She began posting about her history with Wesley, alleging that he recorded them having sex even though she told him not to. He later hired a private investigator "to scare me into not speaking out on the disgusting details I know about him," the documents say.

A Twitter account with one follower and the handle "Jeanne Yang" responded to her tweets and others with a sexually explicit video of the woman that she said she had shared only with Wesley.

"This was an act of revenge porn," the woman said in the declaration, adding that she became "an emotional wreck" afterward who was "shocked, embarrassed and ashamed."

A hearing on a permanent restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 8.