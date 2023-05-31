Tenants of partially collapsed building in Iowa say complaints were ignored for years

Former and recent tenants of the historic Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed over the weekend say they had complained to management for years about cracks in the walls, a lack of heat and air conditioning, and plumbing woes — but were consistently ignored.

A portion of the 116-year-old, six-story Davenport building fell into a rubble heap Sunday evening, prompting a frantic evacuation. Authorities said Tuesday that five people are unaccounted for and two are thought to be inside the building.

Since the collapse, people who once lived at 324 Main Street have shared their experiences with issues they said plagued the building and of feeling brushed off by management.

Schlaan Murray, 46, moved out in February after a year. He said that while he lived at the building, he struggled with no AC or heat, faulty plumbing and a toilet that wasn't bolted to the floor.

Murray said he contacted the building's management office, Village Property Management, more than 15 times with different complaints and only once was a maintenance worker sent to address the toilet problem.

“My toilet was all cracked, it came off [the ground]. That was the only time, when I reached out, they did come and so-called fixed it," he said. "All they did was put caulk on it."

He said he often complained about the lack of heating, especially during the Midwestern winter. One time after talking to management, he said he came home to find a small space heater at his front door, a move he called “a slap in the face.”

Murray said he wasn't the only one suffering.

“Every time I came in and there was a tenant there, we’d talk. Like 'Hey, is this going on? Is your heat working? Is your AC working?'"

Murray said despite messaging and calling management, "nothing was ever done." He said he notified the city of Davenport twice, leaving his contact information and complaint information, but never heard back.

Village Property Management did not address the allegations of mishandling tenant complaints when reached for comment Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time,” a statement signed by Andrew Wold, who purchased the property in June 2021, and the property management team, said.

“We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event. We are forever grateful to them for all of their assistance with our tenants,” the brief statement said.