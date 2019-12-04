Tennessee authorities investigating 'brutal murder' of counselor at therapy center

Authorities in Nashville are investigating what they call the "brutal murder" of a woman who was allegedly attacked at a counseling center where she worked on Tuesday night.
Melissa Hamilton, 50, was found dead with “obvious trauma” on Wednesday morning at the Crossroads Counseling Center in Madison, Tennessee, about ten miles outside metro Nashville, according to authorities.
Hamilton was the assistant director and a counselor at the center, which provides domestic violence, alcohol and drug treatment services, according to the company’s website.
Authorities were alerted by Hamilton’s husband early Wednesday after he grew concerned that his wife didn’t come home, the Nashville Police Department told NBC News.
Hamilton was running a group counseling session that ended around 7:30 pm and police are now looking into who may have attended that session or been in the building after hours, they added.
No further details were given.
Police are asking the public for any information surrounding Hamilton's death as they continued investigating the center and surrounding area.