Tennessee man breaks into woman's home and kidnaps her over lottery ticket, before assaulting officers, police say

A Tennessee man broke down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home, kidnapped and attacked her in a rage, upset that he did not receive a lottery ticket and claiming she owed him money, authorities said.

Dontrell Hanes, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a slew of charges including aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and assault against a first responder.

Hanes went to his ex-girlfriend's home in Cordova, located east of Memphis, on Tuesday and kicked down a door to get inside after she refused to let him in, according to the arrest affidavit by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

She told officers he was upset “due to him not receiving his lottery ticket and money he felt he was owed." It's not clear if she had a lottery ticket on his behalf.

The altercation unfolded as the Powerball lottery jackpot rose to a world record $2.04 billion Monday night, but the numbers weren't officially drawn until Tuesday morning due to a delay.

Hanes then allegedly assaulted the woman, hitting her with closed fists and choked her in the bathroom. The woman told officers she couldn’t breathe for about five seconds, according to the affidavit.

She told detectives that he was asking her for money and he dumped the contents inside of her purse onto the kitchen floor.

He then allegedly ordered her to come with him to transfer money into his account and attempted to drag her to his car. She initially grabbed onto furniture in protest and eventually went into his Ford Explorer, the filing stated.

While in the car, Hanes allegedly said he was heading to the Orange Mound area “to shoot up someone house” and she saw him grab a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat, the affidavit said.

Hanes allegedly continued to ask for money, specifically $10,000 and she said she didn’t have that type of money to give him. He warned her that if she tried to leave it would “not end well,” according to the document.

Ultimately he let her use her phone and she called her daughter. Detectives were actively pinging the victim’s cell phone number and it led them to an Exxon Gas Station on Mount Moriah Road.

Detectives approached the Ford Explorer and asked Hanes to exit the vehicle but he refused. When officers attempted to get him out of the vehicle, Hanes began to resist and fight with four deputies. He punched one deputy in the face and chest and kicked another in the leg several times, per the affidavit.

Detectives removed a handgun from him, found with a bullet in the chamber and seven bullets in the magazine. It was determined that handgun was stolen out of Georgia in 2016, the affidavit said.

Detectives did a check on Hanes and found he had a criminal history including cocaine possession. In 2021, Hanes was also charged with domestic violence against the same woman who identified him as her ex-boyfriend in that case.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault, and theft of property between $1,000 to $2,500, four counts of assault against a first responder and resisting official detention, among other charges.

He remains in Shelby County Jail. On Wednesday he was ordered to be held on $250,000 bond and to have no contact with the victim. His arraignment is set for Thursday morning, court records show.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.