Tennessee man charged in the deaths of his newborn and the baby's mother

A man in Tennessee has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of his 2-day-old daughter and the baby's mother, police announced.

Brandon Isabelle was arrested for his alleged role in the death of Danielle Hoyle, 27, and in the presumed death of their infant daughter, Kennedy Hoyle, the Memphis Police Department said Wednesday.

Kennedy Hoyle. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The newborn was reported missing after her mother was found fatally shot on Tuesday in a car south of Memphis.

Isabelle faces two counts of first degree murder with enhancements for aggravated kidnapping and tampering/fabricating with evidence, the MPD said.

"Kennedy Hoyle has not been located; however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains," MPD wrote in a Wednesday evening press release.

The arrest affidavit alleged that Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle Hoyle to meet him, shooting her and then throwing their baby and the murder weapon into the Mississippi River.

Kennedy’s grandmother, April Campbell, told NBC News affiliate WMC-TV on Wednesday, “You can cry so much that tears don’t even come down your eyes anymore. ... I haven’t slept. I haven't slept.”

“Danielle, she’s missed by everybody,” Campbell said. “Young folks make mistakes, but that wasn’t a mistake. There wasn’t a reason to kill my daughter.”

No attorney information was immediately available for Isabelle.