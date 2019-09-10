Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt
A Tennessee man fatally shot his 6-year-old grandson and his wife before turning the gun on himself, police said.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said Terry Majors, 64, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, and his grandson, Ty Dodson, 6, on Saturday at a home in Hermitage, just outside of the city. He then killed himself.
Majors' 4-year-old granddaughter was also in the home at the time of the murder-suicide but ran to a neighbor for help and escaped uninjured, according to police.