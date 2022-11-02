IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tennessee man gets 40 years for shooting federal officers

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a November 2020 shooting.
By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting two deputy U.S. Marshals during a standoff at a duplex in West Tennessee, prosecutors said.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a November 2020 shooting, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a Tuesday news release announcing the sentence.

Authorities said federal agents and local law enforcement went to a duplex in Jackson to serve arrest warrants for Claybrook on attempted homicide and weapons charges.

Before the agents knocked on the door, Claybrook fired on the team through a small porch window. Two officers were shot. They were treated for their wounds at a hospital and released, prosecutors said.

A SWAT team negotiated Claybrook’s surrender after a lengthy standoff.

Claybrook was sentenced Friday, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

