A police department in Loretto, Tennessee, is asking residents to refrain from flushing drugs, such as methamphetamine, down the toilet to prevent "meth-gators."
In the Facebook post, the Loretto Police Department wrote that on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant on a home and discovered the occupant trying to flush meth and drug paraphernalia down his toilet.
Although the suspect was unsuccessful, the officers used the incident to remind residents of the harm drugs can cause to the environment.
"Folks … please don’t flush your drugs m’kay ... our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth," the post read. "Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do."
The post warns that meth could make its way into Shoal Creek, down the Tennessee River in North Alabama and into the bodies of alligators.
"Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama," police wrote. "They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way."
The recent "methed up animals" in Alabama may have been a reference to a caged "attack squirrel" who was believed to have been given methamphetamine to keep it aggressive.
The alleged methed-up "attack squirrel" was discovered during the execution of a search warrant on a suspect believed to possess controlled substances.
However, officials in the area said there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.