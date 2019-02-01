Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 1, 2019, 5:01 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Tennessee teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago was found in Wisconsin on Thursday, the same day her adoptive father was charged with rape, police said.

The 14-year-old girl was found safe roughly 700 miles away after she was reported missing from her home in Madisonville on Jan. 14, said Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

"She is safe, she is in custody, and that's the best outcome for the situation," Jones said during a press briefing, according to NBC affiliate WBIR.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies in other states had assisted in the investigation into the girl's disappearance. NBC does not report the names of possible victims of sexual assault.

The adoptive father, charged Thursday in relation to the case, was being held without bond on one count of rape, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office records.