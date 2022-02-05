Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty of murdering four in 2018 attack

A man who opened fire on a Nashville-area Waffle House in a deadly 2018 attack was found guilty of four counts of murder Friday.

The jury rejected Travis Reinking's insanity defense in the rampage that also left four injured.

The jury will reconvene Saturday to hear victim impact statements and decide whether Reinking will spend the rest of his life in prison or will have the possiblity of parole.

Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Joey Perez, 20; Akilah Dasilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21; were killed in the attack.

A patron has been credited with helping save lives by grabbing the gunman’s assault rifle to stop the April 22, 2018, attack.

James Shaw Jr., an AT&T employee, was burned by the gun’s barrel and grazed by a bullet in the process.

Reinking, 33, was described as wearing only a jacket during the violence at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

He fled after the shooting and was found after a manhunt.

He was ordered to a mental health evaluation in the weeks after the attack, and his defense team based much of the case on questions about his state of mind.

Reinking pleaded insanity and, if the jury had agreed, he likely would have been sent to a mental institution, where mental health professionals could determine his freedom.

Psychologists testified that he suffered delusions and believed random people were part of a conspiracy against him.

Prosecutors offered evidence and arguments that Reinking was calm and cooperative after his arrest.