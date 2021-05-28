Tennessee woman accused of driving through clinic, shouting 'no vaccine' is charged

A Tennessee driver accused of yelling "no vaccine!" while speeding through a Covid-19 vaccination tent has been charged with reckless endangerment, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 35, of Greenback, is facing seven counts of felony reckless endangerment in the incident Monday at the vaccination site outside a mall, the sheriff's office said.

No one was hurt, but the sheriff's office said the lives of workers were placed in danger.

It was not immediately clear Thursday night if Brown, who is free on bond, had an attorney. Attempts to reach her by phone and via email were not immediately successful.

According to authorities, Brown sped her Chrysler Pacifica through the tent and out of the parking lot. She was followed and stopped by a deputy who was at the vaccination site.

Brown said she drove through the tent to protest the Covid-19 vaccine, the sheriff's office said. Vaccines against the deadly disease have been the subject of baseless conspiracy theories, but it was not immediately clear why she was allegedly protesting it.

At the vaccine site at Foothills Mall in Maryville, a city south of Knoxville, drivers stop and sign in with the National Guard, then drive to the tent where it is given, exit and park for 15 minutes, NBC affiliate WBIR of Knoxville reported.