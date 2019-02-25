Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 25, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Tennessee woman was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a rookie officer killed over the weekend while he was inspecting a hazard in the roadway.

Janet Hinds surrendered to the Chattanooga Police Department Monday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a tweet. Prior to her arrest, authorities put Hinds on the TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list for vehicular homicide.

Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger was killed in a hit-and-run in Tennessee on Feb. 24, 2019. Chattanooga Police Department

She is currently in the process of being transported to the Hamilton County Jail, Chattanooga police said.

Nicholas Galinger, 38, was with his field training officer checking a manhole cover that was spewing water Saturday night in Hixson when he was struck by an SUV, police said.

Police chief David Roddy said during a news conference Sunday night that Galinger, who had graduated from the academy in January, was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The other officer with Galinger, who police did not identity, was not injured.

"The department, this community, lost not just an officer but a son, a father, a friend and a protector," Roddy said during the news conference.