Feb. 25, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Tennessee woman was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a rookie officer killed over the weekend while he was inspecting a hazard in the roadway.

Janet Hinds surrendered to the Chattanooga Police Department on Monday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a tweet. The bureau had put Hinds on its Top Ten Most Wanted list for vehicular homicide.

Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger was killed in a hit-and-run in Tennessee on Feb. 24, 2019. Chattanooga Police Department

She is in the process of being transported to the Hamilton County Jail, Chattanooga police said.

Nicholas Galinger, 38, and his field training officer were checking a manhole cover that was spewing water Saturday night in Hixson when he was struck by an SUV, police said.

Police chief David Roddy said during a news conference Sunday night that Galinger, who had graduated from the academy in January, was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other officer with Galinger, whom police did not identity, was not injured.

"The department, this community, lost not just an officer but a son, a father, a friend and a protector," Roddy said.