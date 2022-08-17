A woman was arrested and booked for murder after allegedly passing lethal drugs into a Tennessee prison via a deadly kiss with her inmate boyfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Rachal Dollard, a 33-year-old Dickson resident, was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, state officials said, in connection to the death of Joshua Brown, 30.

She was Brown's girlfriend and in February they "exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex," about 65 miles southwest of central Nashville, according to a statement by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine and he later died of an overdose at a local hospital, the statement said.

He was serving an 11-year sentence on drug charges with his term set to end in 2029.

"This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” David Imhof, director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct, said in a statement.

“Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Dollard hans't been assigned an attorney yet, the defendant's mother, Sonia Dollard, told NBC News.

Dollard had been questioned by investigators about Brown's death but was shocked when deputies came to arrest her on Saturday, her mother said.

"I'm not sure she thought she was under investigation," Sonia Dollard told NBC News.

"She says she didn't do it. She says that's not what happened, that she didn't do it, that she didn't do this. She cared a lot about Josh," Sonia Dollard said. "I wasn't there so I don't know, but she's denying this happened."

The mother added: "We've all been kind of blindsided by this. It's a tragic, tragic, tragic thing for Josh's family and our family and we are just praying for God to come into this and help us all through it."