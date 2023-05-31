IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tennessee woman feared missing on trip is located and is safe

Police in Redding, California, said Nikki Alcaraz has been contacted, is safe, and is no longer considered a missing person.
By Phil Helsel

A woman who had been feared missing has been contacted and is safe, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities in Cheatham County, Tennessee, had earlier said Nikki Alcaraz was believed to be on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and was considered missing.

Alcaraz was seen at a Walmart store in Redding, a city in Northern California around 100 miles south of the Oregon border, on Saturday, Redding police said.

Police in Eureka, California, made contact with her Tuesday, Redding police said in a statement.

"The Redding Police Department would like to thank our allied agency partners who assisted with efforts to locate Nikki," the department said.

