Tennessee woman feared missing on trip is located and is safe

A woman who had been feared missing has been contacted and is safe, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities in Cheatham County, Tennessee, had earlier said Nikki Alcaraz was believed to be on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and was considered missing.

Alcaraz was seen at a Walmart store in Redding, a city in Northern California around 100 miles south of the Oregon border, on Saturday, Redding police said.

Police in Eureka, California, made contact with her Tuesday, Redding police said in a statement.

"The Redding Police Department would like to thank our allied agency partners who assisted with efforts to locate Nikki," the department said.