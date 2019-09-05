Breaking News Emails
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman has died days after she was mauled by a pack of dogs.
Adrieanna O'Shea, 19, died from injuries suffered in the Aug. 23 attack.
O'Shea was taken to UT Medical Center, where she died Friday, NBC affiliate WBIR of Knoxville reported Wednesday. A family member confirmed to the Knoxville News Sentinel newspaper on Saturday that he woman had died.
Last month, a woman called 911 saying O'Shea was being attacked by her neighbors' five dogs, the Knox County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
O'Shea had been walking up to the caller's home when she suddenly screamed "Help Me!" and was dragged off by a mastiff, a Rottweiler-lab mix, two mastiff-lab mixes and a pit bull.
Deputies found her unconscious, with her clothes ripped off and covered in wounds.
WBIR, citing the sheriff's report, reported that deputies shot and killed one of the dogs because it was charging at them. The station said the report says the owner told investigators that at least one of the animals was trained to attack when guns were pointed at it.
The owners said the other animals had been euthanized.
A sheriff's report said one of the dogs' owners defended the animals, saying they were "just doing their job."
Authorities haven't said if criminal charges will be filed against the owner.
The owner of the dogs told WBIR last Wednesday that "I would not own any kind of animal that would do something like this."
"We are all traumatized with this freak accident and are praying for Adrienna and her family," the owner said.
The owner also told investigators the animals were family dogs and contained by an invisible fence, the station reported.