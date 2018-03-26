Hundreds of thousands participate in March for Our Lives

Hundreds of thousands of kids across the country participated in rallies Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives movement that was born out of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff members.

The main event took place in Washington, where student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

The students intend to send a message to President Donald Trump and Congress and demand that their politicians pursue gun legislation to make it harder to acquire firearms. Their goal is to stem “the epidemic of mass schools shootings that has become all too familiar," according to their mission statement.

Demetri Hoth, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, spoke alongside Florida politicians and other students from D.C., Chicago and Minneapolis at a press conference at Capitol Hill on Friday.

“I stand before you here today to invite you, students and parents across America: Let us pray with our legs, let us march in unison to the rhythm of justice, because I say enough is enough," Hoth said.

March for Our Lives events Friday included a voter registration drive, a concert and a candlelight vigil.

A Rock the Vote event — hosted by the National Education Association and run in partnership with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and the National Urban League — took place Friday at 6 p.m.