The crash of an SUV into the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in California this week is not believed to be terrorism-related, two law enforcement officials said on Friday.

The motive for the mayhem, which resulted in the driver’s death on Wednesday, is still not clear, the officials said.

A car is screened at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in California in April 2015. Heide Couch / U.S. Air Force file

The driver, Hafiz Kazi, 51, who did not have a fixed address, had a gasoline can on his lap that he set ablaze when he roared through the checkpoint, they said.

He was found dead inside the SUV after first responders doused the flames and a robot was deployed to make sure there was nothing else combustible in what was left of the vehicle.

The investigation is being led by the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, whose representatives were to provide a briefing later Friday with more details about the case.

The base, which is about 30 miles southeast of Sacramento, employs more than 26,000 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel.

The drama happened around 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) Wednesday when the SUV roared through the gate and crashed, then burst into flames.

Videos posted on a Facebook forum for members of the Air Force show the vehicle ablaze inside the gate with thick gray smoke billowing above it.

One witness reported on the site that the vehicle was carrying propane tanks.

The driver "started messing with a fuel ignition source to blow the propane tanks" before driving to the side of the road, "where he burned to death," the account said.

"We didn't know if it was a terrorist attack or a suicide, but we were using the word bomb for the incident," according to the account, which said no shots were fired.

NBC News hasn't verified the authenticity of the video or the Facebook accounts. But the page is a well-established and moderated forum widely used by airmen and non-commissioned officers.