Tesla driver fatally shot in fight at Denver charging station

DENVER — A fight at an electric vehicle charging station in suburban Denver escalated into a fatal shooting that killed a Tesla driver and put another man in custody, authorities said.

The second man later called 911 to report he was involved in the Wednesday shooting and was detained, said Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two shots were fired, Fulton said, and the 33-year-old man who died had been hospitalized with a single gunshot wound. His name wasn’t released. It wasn’t immediately clear if both shots were fired by the man who turned himself in, or if he was also an EV driver.

Investigators haven’t said what sparked the fight, which broke out in a parking lot outside a food hall in Edgewater.