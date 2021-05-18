Tesla driver slept as car was going over 80 mph on Autopilot, Wisconsin officials say

Wisconsin police ticketed a man who was seen sleeping behind the wheel of his Tesla as the car drove itself on a mode known as Autopilot, according to a police report.

The Kenosha County Sheriff reported that shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday a deputy drove their cruiser alongside the 2019 Tesla and observed its driver dozing as the car hurtled along Interstate 94.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop but noted that "the driver was not pulling over as he followed behind it for approximately 2 miles at 82 mph through Kenosha County."

Eventually, after the deputy again pulled alongside the Tesla, the driver woke up and stopped the vehicle. According to the report, the driver denied being asleep but admitted being tired and was issued a citation for "inattentive driving."

Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has been linked to multiple recent collisions.

In Washington state on Saturday night a Tesla on Autopilot crashed into the vehicle of a state trooper. No one was injured and the driver was ticketed.

Earlier in May, a California man died when his Tesla collided with a stopped tractor-trailer; the man had shared videos on social media of him driving his car with Autopilot before his fatal crash.

A Tesla that "no one was driving" killed the two people inside of it, one in the passenger seat and one in the back seat, when it crashed into a Texas tree in April.

While Autopilot is only semi-autonomous and drivers are still supposed to maintain control of the vehicle while using it, Tesla sells an upgrade called Full Self-Driving that attracted the attention of California officials this week.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed it's conducting a "review" of Tesla's claims around sales of its Full Self-Driving mode, which costs $10,000 and promises to be enabled by a future update.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. The Associated Press reports the company has disbanded its public relations department.