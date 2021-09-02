In Texas, anti-abortion rights groups celebrate 'what we have always prayed for'

SAN ANTONIO — Outside the Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services clinic Thursday, Teresa Cathcart joined a small group of anti-abortion rights activists, just as she does twice a week, every week. But this time, it was different: She had the backing of Texas’ new highly restrictive anti-abortion law as she urged patients to reconsider entering the clinic.

In the 2½ years that she has been driving nearly an hour from Spring Branch to the San Antonio clinic, she has tried to change the minds of women who are up to 11 or 12 weeks pregnant and seeking abortions.

“I felt like women were being reckless and irresponsible with these late-term abortions,” Cathcart said, using a term that is typically used to describe abortions that occur late in the second trimester.

Teresa Cathcart, 55, who drives an hour from Spring Branch twice a week to speak to women entering Alamo Women's Reproductive Services. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News

Texas’ new law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after a divided Supreme Court declined to block it. It bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which is as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — before many women are even aware that they are pregnant.

The law came as a relief to Cathcart, who became pregnant with her son in college. Her pregnancy wasn’t planned; he grew up to earn a doctorate in pharmacy — a shining example, she said, of why abortion clinics such as Alamo Women’s should be shut down.

Outside the clinic with Cathcart was Catherine Nix, the executive director of the San Antonio Coalition for Life, an anti-abortion rights group founded in 2007. Nix said SB 8 was “a wonderful turn of the law.”

“For us, it is what we have always prayed for. But abortion is still legal, and we will be out on the sidewalk until abortion is not,” she said.