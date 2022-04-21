Texas baseball game abruptly suspended after pitcher tackles opponent on the diamond

A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed.

The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.

A North Central Texas College batter had homered and just touched third base when the Weatherford pitcher blindsided him, the broadcast from TSRN Sports showed.

The baserunner's helmet went flying as he was slammed to the ground. His teammates poured out of their third base dugout to pounce on the pitcher, peeling him off the home run hitter.

The long ball had given the visitors a 3-2 lead before the mayhem. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Weatherford College said the school is investigating.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford baseball coach and assistant athletic director, said in a statement.

“We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards," he said. "We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

North Central Texas College Chancellor Brent Wallace said he hopes the "unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future.”