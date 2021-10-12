Bounty hunter fatally shoots fugitive in Texas, sheriff says

A bounty hunter shot and killed a 24-year-old man in Texas who was wanted for felony domestic violence, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a fatal Monday night shooting in Houston was committed by "a fugitive recovery agent (bounty hunter)" who was searching for a wanted person.

The unnamed target was in a car at an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Gonzalez, when the bounty hunter found him.

"An adult female and an infant were in the car with the male. The agent blocked the male’s car in as the vehicle pulled up to a locked exit gate," Gonzalez said.

The bounty hunter then exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man while he was still in the car. The vehicle reversed in the direction of the bounty hunter, who fired at it as it drove past.

The man in the car was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said the investigation is ongoing and that the case will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for more details about the shooting.