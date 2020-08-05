Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Texas businessman who is accused of securing $1.6 million in coronavirus relief funds and spending it on a Lamborghini, a Rolex and strip clubs has been charged with fraud.

Lee Price III, 29, was expected to appear in federal district court in Houston on charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution and other crimes, the U.S. Attorney General’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Houston said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Price allegedly submitted a fraudulent loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal loan program that has set aside more than $600 billion to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal data shows that millions in PPP loans have also gone to celebrities like Kanye West, the artist Jeff Koons, the Church of Scientology and billionaire property developer Joe Farrell.

A Florida man, David T. Hines, was accused last month of obtaining $4 million in PPP funding and buying a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán, valued at $318,000.

Federal authorities said Price received two loans — one for $900,000 and another for $700,000 — for two businesses that he said had “numerous” employees and “significant” payroll expenses, according to his applications.

The businesses had neither, authorities said, and Price allegedly spent the money on a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolex watch and a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup. He is also accused of spending thousands of dollars at strip clubs and night clubs in Houston, the statement said.

It wasn’t clear if Price entered a plea Tuesday. The Federal Public Defender in Houston, which is representing Price, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.