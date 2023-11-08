Texas chemical plant explosion sparks large fire, evacuation and shelter in place orders issued

An explosion has triggered a large fire at a chemical plant in Shepherd, Texas, sending massive plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The "plant explosion" and following chemical fire unfolded Wednesday morning, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said.

The blaze prompted the evacuation of a private school on Farm-to-Market Road 1127 and officials to issue a five-mile shelter-in-place warning.

The Precinct 2 Constable of San Jacinto County said the impacted building was a petroleum processing plant.

Highway 59 is closed due the explosion and locals are urged to use alternate routes.

The Polk County Emergency Management Office said that the plume of smoke from the explosion was heading towards the Livingston area and advised locals to shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and business “immediately.”

“At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown,” Polk County officials said.

The Livingston Police Department similarly urged its residents and businesses to shelter in place and turn off air conditioning systems until further notice.