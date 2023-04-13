Texas county convenes meeting to discuss the possible closure of its more than 100-year-old library system

LLANO, Texas — The fate of a small-town Texas library system hung in the balance Thursday as the Llano County commissioners prepared to decide whether to comply with a judge's order to restore the books they banned — or shut the library down altogether.

Already there have been signs that the commissioners, stung by a federal judge's ruling that they violated the Constitution by yanking a dozen or so mostly children’s books from the shelves, might mothball all three branches of a library system that has served several generations of Llano residents for nearly a century.

"We're really concerned they might just shut the libraries down," Leila Green Little, one of seven people who successfully sued the county for banning the books, told NBC News ahead of the meeting.

"Our library system was started over a 100 years ago by a group of Llano County women who used to meet by our river to read books," Little added. "That was the humble start of our library system. And if they were to shut it down, it would absolutely be the end of a key piece of our county's history."

Ominously, when the commissioners scheduled the special meeting, the first item on the agenda was whether to “continue or cease operations” at the library.

Also, as part of the discovery for the lawsuit they filed against the county on April 25, 2022, Little and the other book-banning opponents uncovered a text message that Bonnie Wallace, who is vice chairman of the Llano County Library Advisory Board and an ally of the commissioners, sent to one of their supporters.

It read, in part, “the judge has said, if we lose the injunction, he will CLOSE the library because he WILL NOT put the porn back in the kid’s section!”

The judge that Wallace was referring to is Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham. And neither Wallace nor the judge returned phone calls from NBC News seeking elaboration.

Wallace, in her text message, did not make clear which books she or the judge consider to be "porn."

But the debate that has driven a wedge through this mostly rural county some 75 miles west of Austin. And it could get heated when the commissioners meet.

Little and the other book-banning opponents have been urging other Llano County residents to attend the special meeting and to voice their support for the embattled library system, which serves the county's 20,000 people.

"In the Night Kitchen" by Maurice Sendak, "Larry the Farting Leprechaun" by Jane Bexley and "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson are among the books that Llano County officials removed from the library shelves. HarperCollins; Amazon Digital Services; Random House

But before the meeting got underway, residents who want to keep the library opened complained that they were being denied a chance to address the commissioners in their chamber, which is known as the commissioners' courtroom and has capacity for only 35 people.

The Rev. Kevin Henderson of the Sunrise Beach Federated Church, who wants the libraries to stay open, said he went to the county clerk on Wednesday to reserve a spot in the courtroom so that he could address the commissioners and was rebuffed.

But when he arrived at the commissioners' courtroom Thursday morning, he ran into a group of people who support banning the books gathered in the shade of a tent that had been set up for them outside and learned they had been given speaking slots.

"I don't have a number to be seated in the courtroom," Henderson said.

The Rev. Kevin Henderson of the Sunrise Beach Federated Church, says he supports keeping the libraries open. He tried to secure a chance to address the Llano County commissioners in their chamber, but was rebuffed. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News

Inside the tent, 39-year-old Jason Herron denied that they had been given preferential treatment and said that they arrived not long after dawn to pray.

"We are promoters of education, not propaganda," the father of three said.

The Llano County emergency meeting was called after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman ruled last week in favor of Little and six other residents who sued Cunningham, Wallace, the Llano County commissioners and the other library board members for removing the books.

The residents contended that their First Amendment rights to free speech were violated, as well as their 14th Amendment right to due process because the books were removed without notice or ability to appeal.

“Defendants claim to be on a hunt to eradicate ‘pornographic’ materials,” the residents said in their complaint. “This is a pretext; none of the books Defendants have targeted is pornographic.”

The books that Llano County officials removed from the library shelves include critically acclaimed works for teenagers and older readers, like Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”; “They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group” by Susan Campbell Bartoletti; the graphic novel “Spinning” by Tillie Walden; Maurice Sendak’s “In the Night Kitchen”; and Robie H. Harris’ “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health.”

But four children’s picture books with “silly themes and rhymes” also were banned.

Those were “Larry the Farting Leprechaun”; “Gary the Goose and His Gas on the Loose”; “Freddie the Farting Snowman”; and “Harvey the Heart Has Too Many Farts,” according to the complaint.

And three books from Dawn McMillan’s “I Need a New Butt!” series were also removed from the libraries, the complaint states.

Last year, an assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired after he read “I Need a New Butt!” to a second-grade class. The reason? Because the book used words like “butt” and “fart” and included cartoon images of a child’s butt.

Suzanne Gamboa reported from Llano, and Corky Siemaszko from New York City.