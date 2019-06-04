Breaking News Emails
A Texas couple vacationing in Fiji died from an unknown illness, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Monday.
Michelle and David Paul arrived in Fiji from their home in Fort Worth around May 22 after dropping off their young son with Michelle's parents, her father, Marc Calanog, told NBC News.
Some time after they arrived, Michelle called Calanog to tell him she and her husband were experiencing vomiting and diarrhea, and their hands were numb. They went to a clinic and then to a hospital, where they were treated and then released. Calanog said David was given IV bags to treat his symptoms, but Michelle was not.
Then, Calanog learned that his son-in-law was in critical condition and was supposed to be transferred to a hospital in Australia, "but he never made it."
Michelle and David died within days of each other despite medical care, Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. The ministry said public health measures were put in place but did not specify what those were.
The spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said it is monitoring local authorities' investigation into the deaths.
The U.S. Embassy in Fiji said in a statement Tuesday that it had been working with the Fiji government, police, and health officials for more than a week to determine how the couple died.
"Nobody's telling me what was the cause of the death. And that's very hard for me," Calanog said.
He said the couple had been anticipating the trip for a while and were excited when they left. He didn't worry about their safety because they traveled often and had the proper immunizations, as far as he knew.
Calanog said, based on Facebook pictures, he could tell "it was a good trip."
"It just ended up the wrong way. But it was a good trip before that," Calanog said.
He said he has been telling friends that "our emotion is controlled because we believe my daughter and son-in-law is in a better place than us. They're ahead of schedule than me."
"I keep telling my wife we got to stay strong" because the couple has to take care of their grandson, Calanog said.