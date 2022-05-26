Texas deputy shows students AR-15 photos at school career day, day after Uvalde shooting

A Texas deputy showed a group of elementary children photos of an AR-15 rifle the day after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy was giving a career day presentation at Daggett Elementary in Fort Worth on Wednesday when a student asked what type of weapons his vest protected against, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

In a statement obtained by the news station, the sheriff's office said that the deputy did a Google search to answer the question when several images of AR-15 rifles appeared on an overhead screen.

"The rifle photos were not a planned part of the deputy's presentation and considering the events of this week in Uvalde, it was insensitive and a profound momentary lack of judgement," the statement said.

The school's principal, Kendall Miller, also sent a message to parents following the presentation, calling it "insensitive, not suitable and not condoned" by Daggett Elementary or the school district, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

"Please know we are taking this incident very seriously and are working internally with staff to prevent this from occurring again," Miller said. "I sincerely apologize for the situation."

On Tuesday, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, and opened fire in a classroom. He killed 19 children, many of whom were fourth graders, and two teachers trying to protect them.

Authorities around the country have been responding to incidents involving school threats in recent days.

A gun and an accessible loaded magazine were found in the desk of a second grader on Tuesday at the Edward Kemble Elementary School in Sacramento, California.

On the same day in Colorado, Boulder police searched a 14-year-old boy's home after he allegedly made threats of a shooting at Casey Middle School.

He was arrested on felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

In the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, a teenager on Wednesday was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons in a weapon-free school zone. Police found a found a pistol and a replica AR-15 in the teen's car, which was parked outside a high school.