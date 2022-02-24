Texas deputy, suspect shot at Houston mall

A Texas deputy constable was shot at a southwest Houston mall Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Roy Rogers, the Precinct 1 constable of San Jacinto County, said Wednesday night that he was en route to Houston to determine the condition of his deputy.
A suspect was wounded in the violence and taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in unknown condition, Houston police said.
Houston police reported that the shooting happened at an address that corresponds to PlazAmericas, a mall in the city’s Sharpstown community.
More information was expected to be announced outside the hospital Wednesday night.
It's not clear what precipitated the violence. The shooting was under investigation.