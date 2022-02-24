Texas deputy, suspect shot at Houston mall

A Texas deputy constable was shot at a southwest Houston mall Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Roy Rogers, the Precinct 1 constable of San Jacinto County, said Wednesday night that he was en route to Houston to determine the condition of his deputy.

A suspect was wounded in the violence and taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in unknown condition, Houston police said.

Police and fire personnel stand near a Houston Fire ambulance after a mall shooting. KPRC

Houston police reported that the shooting happened at an address that corresponds to PlazAmericas, a mall in the city’s Sharpstown community.

More information was expected to be announced outside the hospital Wednesday night.

It's not clear what precipitated the violence. The shooting was under investigation.