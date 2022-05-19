Texas escapee cut metal, crawled under cage on bus to attack driver, officials say

The manhunt for a convicted killer who cut through a metal plate on a prison bus to attack and stab the driver and escape stretched into its seventh day on Wednesday, officials said.

New surveillance video photos of Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who escaped in Leon County on Thursday after authorities say he briefly got control of the bus, were released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Wednesday.

“Everything that we know right now indicates that he is still in this area,” said Robert Hurst, public information officer for the department.

Escaped inmate, 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder convictions, got free of his restraints, cut through metal and crawled underneath a cage before attacking the driver as the bus was west of Centerville, the department said.

He stabbed the driver in the hand, and a physical fight occurred with Lopez and the driver ending up outside of the bus, department officials said.

Lopez then got back on the bus and began driving, and the officers shot the rear tire before the bus went off the highway, officials said. Lopez got out and fled into a wooded area, the department said.

“We don’t know what he used” to cut through the metal area and crawl into the driver’s compartment, Hurst said. He said investigators are talking to the two corrections officers and the other inmates who were on the bus to try and learn more.

More than 300 law enforcement officers are involved in the search area, which has a permitter of around five square miles, Hurst said. The area, described as rural and containing farms and ranches, is about halfway between Houston and Dallas.

A $50,000 reward has also been offered for information leading to Lopez’ capture. Anyone seeing anyone suspicious is being asked to call police.

On the day of the escape, Lopez was being taken from the Gatesville prison to Huntsville for a medical appointment, officials said.

Other inmates were on the bus but remained in their restraints during the escape, officials said. Lopez was in a separate caged area for high-security inmates, according to the department.

A second officer was in a rear area also separated by a door, Hurst has said. When the escape attempt began that officer exited through the rear door and approached Lopez, and Lopez then got back on the bus and started driving, the department said.

Lopez in 2006 was convicted of kidnapping a man and killing him with a pick in Hidalgo County in 2005, according to court documents, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Jason Clark, chief of staff for the TDCJ, has previously said that Lopez was convicted of killing the man after a ransom was not paid, and that Lopez has a history with gangs in the U.S. and in Mexico.