Texas firefighters battle flames stoked by strong winds as warnings are issued across the region

McALLEN, Texas — Strong winds spread flames on Sunday and prompted at least one evacuation while airplanes dropped fire retardant over the northern Texas Panhandle as firefighters worked to stop the largest wildfire in state history.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek fire, which has burned more than 1 million acres, was 15% contained. Two other fires that have burned a combined 180,000 acres, were 60% contained.

Authorities have not said what ignited the fires, but strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fed the blazes.

A cluster of fires has burned across more than 1,900 square miles in rural areas surrounding Amarillo, while the largest blaze spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said the federal government has devoted funds, equipment and personnel to assist with battling the fires, but warned more extreme weather could be coming.