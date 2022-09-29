IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father died by suicide, authorities say

The girl died in a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, authorities said.

Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend

By Tim Stelloh

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl allegedly plotted with another 12-year-old in Lufkin, roughly 230 miles southeast of Weatherford, to kill their pets and families and flee to Georgia, the sheriff’s office said. 

The second girl did not act and was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities found the Weatherford girl around 11:30 p.m. lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the girl shot her father and fled before turning the gun on herself, the sheriff's office has said.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Julianne McShane contributed.