Texas high school basketball player dies after collapsing during game

A Texas high school basketball player died after collapsing during a game Tuesday night, according to the district and local news stations.

The student was a player for Alto High School, located about 140 miles from Dallas. The team was playing against a school from the city of Mount Enterprise.

The Alto Independent School District addressed the incident in a statement on Facebook.

“Out of respect for the family and in light of student privacy obligations, the District cannot provide details at this time,” the statement said. “During the coming days and weeks, we will provide our students, staff, and community the support needed to process this tragedy.”

Grief counselors and local pastors will be available at the high school, the district said. “All of the Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please keep our community in your prayers,” the statement read.

The district did not name the student who died.

Authorities in Alto and the medical examiner's office could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.