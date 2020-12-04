A high school football player in Texas tackled a referee after he was escorted from a game on Thursday night.

Emmanuel Duron, a senior defensive tackle at Edinburg High School, was ejected from a football game for a late hit and unsportsmanlike behavior against a player from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School, NBC affiliate WOAI-TV reported.

In the video posted by Rio Sports Live on Thursday, Duron can be seen running from the sidelines and slamming the referee down onto the turf.

The referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel while officers from the school district escorted Duron out of the stadium, according to the station.

Duron and Edinburg High School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The game resumed after a brief delay, and Edinburg took the win with a 35-21 victory, The Monitor reported.

Duron was the school district’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, and the school team’s kicker, punter and star wrestler, the newspaper reported.

Edinburg is a city of roughly 100,000 people just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.