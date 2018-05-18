Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Multiple fatalities were reported at a Texas high school on Friday after a person with a gun barged inside a classroom and fired several shots, police and law enforcement sources said.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC News that nine people were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School — but they cautioned that this number could change.

The alleged shooter was in custody, the school district reported.

"What we do know is that we did have an active shooter in the building and that person has been arrested and secured," Assistant Principal Chris Richardson told reporters. "We hope the worst is over."

The first report of "multiple casualties" came from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He said another person had been detained in connection with the shooting and an "injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown."

Shaken students said they heard the fire alarm go off and then several shots rang out just before 8 a.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).

"Nobody knew what to do," a weeping student named Dakota Shrader told local NBC affiliate KPRC. "There was nothing we could do but run."

Other students said the shooting happened in an art class.

"It was very scary," another female student told reporters. "My brother was in the classroom when it happened."