Multiple fatalities were reported at a Texas high school on Friday after a person with a gun barged inside a classroom and fired several shots, police and law enforcement sources said.
Several law enforcement sources told NBC News that nine people were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School — but they cautioned that this number could change.
The alleged shooter was in custody, the school district reported.
"What we do know is that we did have an active shooter in the building and that person has been arrested and secured," Assistant Principal Chris Richardson told reporters. "We hope the worst is over."
The first report of "multiple casualties" came from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He said another person had been detained in connection with the shooting and an "injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown."
Shaken students said they heard the fire alarm go off and then several shots rang out just before 8 a.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).
"Nobody knew what to do," a weeping student named Dakota Shrader told local NBC affiliate KPRC. "There was nothing we could do but run."
Other students said the shooting happened in an art class.
"It was very scary," another female student told reporters. "My brother was in the classroom when it happened."
Meanwhile, students evacuated from the school were met outside by tearful and terrified parents while Galveston County sheriff's deputies secured the scene
"I sped down here as fast as I could," Shannon Curry, whose daughter Paige Curry is a junior, told KPRC. "She called me and said there were shots at the school ... I told her to listen to her teacher, to stay down."
While the drama was unfolding, a flag-toting man wearing a Make America Great cap and a pistol by his side suddenly appeared outside the school. He was immediately stopped by police.
"This idiot is walking down the street with a pistol by his side," one outraged man told the local affiliate. "I believe in the second amendment. But this is a crime scene... this is a slap in the face."
In Washington, President Donald Trump weighed-in on the deadly drama.
Santa Fe is a city of 13,000 about 30 miles southeast of Houston — and more than 200 miles east of Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman barged into a church last fall and murdered 26 people — almost half of them children — with a Ruger assault-type rifle.
Shrader, the terrified student, said she's not sure she'll ever be able to walk back into the school.
"This is the place where we're supposed to be safe," she said. "I don't feel safe in this town anymore."
This is is a breaking news story please check back updates.