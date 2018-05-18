Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 17-year-old student dressed in a trenchcoat and armed with a shotgun and a revolver barged inside a classroom at a southeast Texas high school on Friday and opened fire, killing at least 10 people and terrorizing hundreds more, officials said.

Nine students and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to several law enforcement sources who cautioned that the number could change.

The murder suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis and police were seeking to gain access to his cellphone and computer, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Pagourtzis, a former member of the high school football team, is being held at the Galveston County Jail on capital murder charges. Bail was denied.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis Galveston County Sheriff's Office

"Not only did he want to commit the shooting, he wanted to commit suicide," Abbott said. "He gave himself up. He didn't have the courage to commit suicide."

The weapons that Pagourtzis had with him belonged to his father and there is "no information whether he was aware the son had taken the weapons," Abbott added.

Pagourtzis had no criminal record and Abbott said the only warning sign of danger was a photo of a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Born to Kill" that investigators found on his Facebook page.

Lester Holt anchors “Nightly News” from Texas tonight with complete coverage of the school shooting.

Another student who was behaving suspiciously and another person who may have more information about Pagourtzis are being questioned as "persons of interest," Abbott said.

Dustin Severin, a 17-year-old student, told NBC affiliate KPRC that he saw Pagourtzis in the hallway shortly before the bullets started flying — and that he was wearing his usual outfit.