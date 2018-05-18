Breaking News Emails
A 17-year-old student dressed in a trenchcoat and armed with a shotgun and a revolver barged inside a classroom at a southeast Texas high school on Friday and opened fire, killing at least 10 people and terrorizing hundreds more, officials said.
Nine students and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to several law enforcement sources who cautioned that the number could change.
The murder suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis and police were seeking to gain access to his cellphone and computer, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Pagourtzis, a former member of the high school football team, is being held at the Galveston County Jail on capital murder charges. Bail was denied.
"Not only did he want to commit the shooting, he wanted to commit suicide," Abbott said. "He gave himself up. He didn't have the courage to commit suicide."
The weapons that Pagourtzis had with him belonged to his father and there is "no information whether he was aware the son had taken the weapons," Abbott added.
Pagourtzis had no criminal record and Abbott said the only warning sign of danger was a photo of a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Born to Kill" that investigators found on his Facebook page.
Lester Holt anchors “Nightly News” from Texas tonight with complete coverage of the school shooting.
Another student who was behaving suspiciously and another person who may have more information about Pagourtzis are being questioned as "persons of interest," Abbott said.
Dustin Severin, a 17-year-old student, told NBC affiliate KPRC that he saw Pagourtzis in the hallway shortly before the bullets started flying — and that he was wearing his usual outfit.
"He wears a trenchcoat every day, and it's like 90 degrees out here," Severin said.
Pagourtzis, Severin added, was the victim of bullying — and not just by other students.
"He's been picked on by coaches before, for smelling bad and stuff like that," Severin said. "And he doesn't really talk to very many people either. He keeps to himself."
Among the 10 wounded was a school resource officer. A source close to the investigation said he is s a retired Houston police officer who was in critical but stable condition Friday afternoon. On Twitter, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo identified the officer as John Barnes, 49, and said, "John is hanging in there and the family is very hopeful."
Police reported finding what appeared to be explosive devices both inside the school and outside on the campus and were defusing them.
"Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus," the Santa Fe Independent School District tweeted. "Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated."
Abbott said one of them was a Molotov cocktail and police hoping to search two residences connected to the suspect were treading careful for fear that they were booby-trapped.
Shaken students said they heard a fire alarm go off and then several shots ring out just before 7:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET).
"Next thing you know we hear these loud boom, boom, boom sounds coming from the right of us and all the administrators and teachers are saying, 'Run! Run! Run!,' " student Dakota Shrader told NBC News. "There was nothing we could do but run."
Other students said the shots were fired in an art class.
"It was very scary," another student told reporters. "My brother was in the classroom when it happened."
Students evacuated from the school were met outside by tearful and terrified parents while Galveston County sheriff's deputies secured the scene.
"I sped down here as fast as I could," Shannon Curry, whose daughter Paige Curry is a junior, told KPRC. "She called me and said there were shots at the school. ... I told her to listen to her teacher, to stay down."
Along Highway 6, which runs through Santa Fe, there were signs that the city was in mourning. A sign outside Hometown Equipment Rentals read "Prayers for Santa Fe," and a local church posted a notice of a vigil for Friday evening.
While the drama was unfolding, a flag-toting man wearing a Make America Great Again cap and a pistol by his side suddenly appeared outside the school. He was immediately stopped by police.
"This idiot is walking down the street with a pistol by his side," one outraged man told KPRC. "I believe in the Second Amendment. But this is a crime scene. ... This is a slap in the face."
In Washington, President Donald Trump weighed in on the deadly drama.
"This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now," Trump said. "We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack."
Speaking in Santa Fe, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, "Once again Texas has seen the face of evil."
"Texas has seen too many of these," Cruz said.
But both Trump and Cruz are staunch supporters of the National Rifle Association and have resisted attempts to tighten gun control.
In Parkland, Florida, one of the students who survived the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — and who has helped lead the charge against the proliferation of guns — also chimed in.
There have been 16 school shootings this year, according to a Washington Post database that keeps an ongoing tally of these tragedies. And more than 214,000 students in the U.S. have experienced gun violence at school since the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, where two students — dressed in trenchcoats — murdered 12 classmates and a teacher before killing themselves.
Santa Fe is a city of 13,000 about 30 miles southeast of Houston and more than 200 miles east of Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman barged into a church last fall and murdered 26 people — almost half of them children — with a Ruger assault-type rifle.
Shrader, the terrified student, said she's not sure if she'll ever be able to walk back into the school.
"This is the place where we're supposed to be safe," she said. "I don't feel safe in this town anymore."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.